Mitsubishi Chemical to increase ion exchange resin production

Japanese chemical producer Mitsubishi Chemical Group (MCG) is increasing its production capacity of ion exchange resins, which are used to make ultrapure water for semiconductor manufacturing processes.

This expansion will take place at the company’s Kyushu-Fukuoka Plant in Kitakyushu City, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan. The upgraded facilities are scheduled to be operational in April 2026, the company said in a media release.

Ion exchange resins are tiny filters that selectively remove specific impurities from water. They’re made of synthetic materials and work by attracting and holding onto certain types of ions found in water.

The MCG Group offers a variety of ion exchange resins, each designed for specific applications. For example, some resins are used to soften hard water by removing calcium and magnesium ions, while others are used to produce ultrapure water that is free from contaminants and is essential for semiconductor manufacturing.

As the semiconductor industry has grown in recent years, the demand for ultrapure water has also increased. This has led to a corresponding increase in the demand for ion exchange resins used to produce this high-quality water.

MCG’s ion exchange resins are well-suited for producing the high-purity water required for semiconductor cleaning processes. By expanding production capacity, the company aims to meet both domestic and international demand. The Kyushu-Fukuoka Plant’s refining facilities will undergo upgrades to accommodate the increased output, the company said.

MCG produces a diverse range of products, including specialty materials, industrial gases, and healthcare solutions.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, a key subsidiary of MCG, offers an extensive portfolio of products across various industries. These include industrial chemicals, polymers, electronic materials, fibers, and healthcare products. The company also specializes in industry-specific solutions, such as Acrypet acrylic molding materials, Shinkolite PMMA sheets, carbon fiber reinforced plastics, and ion exchange resins.

