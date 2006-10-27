PREVIEW- Foxconn to post strong Q3 profit

Foxconn is set to post a 38 percent rise in quarterly profits, propelled by increasing demand for consumer electronics in the run-up to the year-end holiday season.

According to analysts the company will see sales and earnings growing further towards the end of the year and next year.



According to forecasts from 8 analysts polled by Reuters Estimates, Foxconn is expected to post a net profit of T$15.28 billion ($460 million) for the quarter ended September.



The profit will be up 19.7 percent from T$12.77 billion it earned in the second quarter.



