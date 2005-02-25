Flextronics to lay off 99 in Sweden

One of Flextronics's customers has chosen to insource a part of the circuit board production. Flextronics will now transfer a part of it's production to lower cost regions since the products have reached the ramp-up stadium of the production.

The structural changes are now leading to that Flextronics will lay off 99 employees in Karlskrona, Sweden. After this lay-off Flextronics will have 350 employees in production and about 50 within design and development. Flextronics will now focus more on NPI (New Product Introduction), End of Life and assembly of system products.



Karlskrona is today Flextronics's platform for electronics production in Sweden.