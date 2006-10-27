Paltek selects HiTech for Europe & America

Paltek Corporation, a silicon and electronic solutions supplier in Japan, announced today the appointment of HiTech Global as its sales representative for North America and Europe markets.

The first engagement will start with promotion of the Paltek's x4 PCI Express evaluation board (one lane is 2.5Gbps). The PTKB-S3-PCIE board is currently available for booking and will be shipped by the end of October, 2006.



The PTKB-S3-PCIE evaluation board is populated with Xilinx low cost Spartan™ 3 FPGA and

Genensy Logic GigaCourier™ GL9714 PCI Express external PHY. The PTKB-S3-PCIE board is in full compliance with the PCI Express x4 PCI-SIG specification. By developing this solution, Paltek aims to meet customers' strong demands for a low cost PCI Express solution.

