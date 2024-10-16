As a player in the electronic chemicals sector, Yuzhou Fine Chemical (Thailand) is optimistic about this partnership. The company was established in February 2024 as a joint venture between Guangdong Yuzhou Holding Group and Zhuhai Yuzhou Environment Protection Technology. It aims to produce high-quality chemical products essential for PCB manufacturing – but its products are also used in other sectors such as semiconductors, electronics, new energy, and photovoltaics.

Yuzhou Fine Chemical's new facility will be located within the 304 Industrial Park in Prachinburi Province, covering an area of 20 rai (32,000 square meters), with an estimated investment of THB 1.5 billion (EUR 39.7 million).

Mr. Kittiphan Chitpentham, CEO of 304 Industrial Park, praised the agreement, stating, “The arrival of Yuzhou Fine Chemical acts like a shot in the arm, accelerating the park’s development and boosting the PCB industry's long-term presence in Thailand. This collaboration solidifies our efforts to create a thriving PCB industrial cluster in the region.”

Located strategically near Highway No. 304 and in proximity to Laem Chabang Seaport and Suvarnabhumi Airport, 304 Industrial Park offers a favorable geographic location, advanced infrastructure, and an abundant labor force, making it an attractive destination for investors. These advantages are bolstered by a professional service team and an ample energy supply, positioning the park as a top choice for manufacturers.

Looking ahead, 304 Industrial Park plans to continue attracting investment projects, contributing to the sustained development of the regional economy while fostering an industrial cluster in Thailand's PCB sector.