© Rehm
Electronics Production |
Bransys acquires two Rehm reflow ovens
Bransys Group, a provider of PCB design and assembly services, has invested in two Rehm VisionXP+ Nitro 3850 Type 834 reflow ovens for its manufacturing facility.
The addition of the Rehm VisionXP+ ovens will enable Bransys to meet increasing demand, enhance product quality, and maintain its position in the industry.
The Rehm VisionXP+ Nitro 3850 reflow ovens are reflow convection soldering systems, known for their energy efficiency, performance, and sustainable operation. Each oven is equipped with 8 preheat zones, 3 peak zones, and 4 cooling zones, ensuring precise thermal management and high-quality soldering results.
The VisionXP+ series is designed with a particular focus on sustainable resource management. By integrating EC motors, these ovens significantly reduce energy consumption and operating costs, aligning with Bransys Group’s goal of promoting eco-friendly manufacturing processes.