Bransys acquires two Rehm reflow ovens

The addition of the Rehm VisionXP+ ovens will enable Bransys to meet increasing demand, enhance product quality, and maintain its position in the industry.

The Rehm VisionXP+ Nitro 3850 reflow ovens are reflow convection soldering systems, known for their energy efficiency, performance, and sustainable operation. Each oven is equipped with 8 preheat zones, 3 peak zones, and 4 cooling zones, ensuring precise thermal management and high-quality soldering results.

The VisionXP+ series is designed with a particular focus on sustainable resource management. By integrating EC motors, these ovens significantly reduce energy consumption and operating costs, aligning with Bransys Group’s goal of promoting eco-friendly manufacturing processes.