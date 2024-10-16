Axiom set for double digit growth in 2024

The announcement follows a period of investment and customer wins for the South Wales-based contract electronics manufacturer (CEM), which specialises in bespoke design, manufacturing, and test solutions for customers operating in the aerospace, defence and security, medical, and industrial sectors.

2023 saw Axiom maintain a turnover of around GBP 55 million for a third successive year, despite the pressures of hardening costs, domestic and international political uncertainties, and ongoing global supply chain disruptions that continue to affect the manufacturing sector.

Building on a five-year trend of strong performance, in the past year Axiom has made over GBP 1.8 million of investments in the latest SMT and green infrastructure, to enhance its high mix PCBA and box build manufacturing capacity and capabilities – while also reducing its carbon footprint.

Further investments to reform customer-facing teams are allowing Axiom to enhance turnaround times, bidding, and New Product Introductions (NPI). In addition to strengthening services for longstanding customers, these upgraded capabilities have allowed Axiom to expand into new high reliability, low volume industrial technology markets, including visual experience company, Disguise.