NTS expands with the opening of a new facility in Singapore

The new plant merges the company's assembly and manufacturing operations into a state-of-the-art, future-proof production and office space, which according to the company is set to become an important hub for global clients in the Asian region.

NTS Singapore specialises in producing complex, mechanic and mechatronic (cleanroom) assemblies that are crucial to the core functionality of its clients' products.

“It was both a necessary and logical step to integrate our assembly and manufacturing processes under one roof,” says Frans van Lierop, Chief Executive Officer of NTS, in a press release. “As the global demand for ultraprecision components and modules continues to rise, we need to stay ahead. With this new location, we can confidently say we are fully prepared for the future.”

Construction of the new facility began back in May 2022, and it has been completed in full compliance with safety regulations and environmental standards.

This new site allows the company to produce solutions with full vertical integration – offering clients everything from advanced laser welding of critical modules to fully validated complex end integrations, without the need to transport their products.