Flextronics to build a third plant in Mexico

According to local media in Mexico, Cd. Juárez is the city where the work of the third plant in Mexico began. EMS provider Flextronics is investing more than 25 million dollars in the plant.

The operations of the new plant of Flextronics began in the month of August in Cd. Juárez, Chihuahua.

Gabriel Macias, CEO of Flextronics in Mexico, said that this plant will manufacture products in several technological areas, like the injection of plastic, metal printing, electronic design, PCB assembly, system integration and logistics and repair.

