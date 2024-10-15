Jabil to close Kentucky plant, 108 jobs lost

The closure is scheduled for December 6, 2024, and will result in the layoff of 108 employees, according to a WARN notice, reports Manufacturing Dive.

Jabil decided to close the Ted Bushelman Blvd. facility after one of its customers moved operations to another Jabil location, a company spokesperson explained in an email to Manufacturing Dive.

The company’s two other Florence facilities will not be impacted by the closure, according to the notice.

The upcoming closure follows Jabil’s board of directors approving a restructuring plan for fiscal year 2025, as detailed in a September 26 SEC filing. The plan aims to lower manufacturing costs, realign production capacity, and implement workforce reductions in administrative, general, and sales departments.