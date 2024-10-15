Ventec consolidates and upgrades its European operations
Ventec International Group has started consolidating operations and installing new facilities at its European production and logistics hub in Kirchheimbolanden, Germany.
After acquiring the PCB assets from Holders Technology back in October 2021, Ventec is moving forward with the next stage of its customer-focused expansion plan. This includes merging its two separate facilities in Kirchheimbolanden, Germany, into a single, state-of-the-art European Production and Logistics Center. Once completed, the 13,500-square-meter campus will feature modern offices, fully equipped production halls, and a new EUR 2 million 1,800-square-meter warehouse.
The company states in a press release that the upgraded facilities will feature an expanded prepreg cutting cleanroom, a new hall for cutting Ventec’s full range of laminate materials, and new drilling and milling machines designed for tooling the company's range of drill entry and exit and lamination consumable materials.
The production halls will separate the areas for handling varnish products from Taiyo, Ventec CCL & prepreg, and distribution release films and non-CCL materials, enabling each to benefit from an optimized layout to ensure efficient and smooth process flows that support both volume and quick turn service to our customers in the EMEA region.
“We are investing in our vision to take the EMEA business forward into the future, as we strive to continually improve services for customers, enhance delivery performance, raise quality, and ensure the best possible working environment for our people,” says Frank Lorentz, General Manager of Ventec's wholly owned subsidiary Ventec Central Europe GmbH, in the press release.
The project is organized to ensure the business at Kirchheimbolanden, Germany can maintain continuous production and delivery of ongoing orders. Work is scheduled to be completed in the final quarter of 2025.
Mark Goodwin, COO EMEA & Americas adds: “The investment in our European Production & Logistics Center is a testament to Ventec’s commitment to driving sustainable development across our global supply chain network. The increased footprint with enhanced volume and quick turn servicing capability and large warehousing facilities in a new centralized building is critical to the successful execution of our growth strategy. When completed, our new facilities will contribute towards further strengthening the global Ventec supply chain to meet the constantly evolving needs of the electronics manufacturing community throughout EMEA and worldwide.”