Foxconn adds two new lighthouse factories

The EMS giant's subsidiary, Foxconn Industrial Internet and its Bac Giang Province facility has become Vietnam's first Lighthouse factory, while the Guanlan factory in Shenzhen, China, is certified as Foxconn's first Sustainable Lighthouse. These additions bring the group's total Lighthouse factories to eight.

The Vietnam and China factories, recognised by the WEF, showcase the compatibility of efficient manufacturing and sustainability. Through AI and digitalisation, these facilities boost production efficiency while reducing its environmental impact. This model will be implemented across Foxconn's global base, advancing smart manufacturing and supporting industry-wide digital transformation.

"These sites are integrating advanced technologies into their operations, not just to enhance productivity, but to create a sustainable and inclusive future for their workforce and the broader community," says Kiva Allgood, Head of the World Economic Forum's Centre for Advanced Manufacturing and Supply Chains, in a press release.

Vietnam's first WEF Lighthouse factory integrates AI, IoT, and big data for end-to-end management, boosting efficiency. Five key technologies enable a flexible production model, addressing cross-border challenges and meeting global demands for diverse, small-batch production.

AI-driven innovation is now central to Foxconn's sustainability strategy. The Guanlan factory's implementations, including IoT-supported carbon footprint optimisation and AI-driven circular processes, have become valuable tools for improving quality, efficiency, and reducing emissions across various production lines.