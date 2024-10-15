NCAB completes the acquisition of DVS Global in Italy

NCAB is taking over the PCB division of DVS, while the previous owners will keep the remaining non-PCB related parts of the former company.

DVS is headquartered in Bassano del Grappa, Italy, and has offices in Switzerland, Hong Kong and China, which will now join NCAB along with 31 employees.

The annual turnover that NCAB is taking over amounted to SEK 230 million (EUR 20.2 million) in 2023. Sales are directed towards Italian customers in the industrial and automotive sectors and the sourcing is mainly from China.

The purchase price amounted to SEK 200 million (EUR 17.5 million) with a possible further earnout of a maximum of SEK 45 million (EUR 3.95 million).