IIT Madras, Hindustan Zinc partner to develop zinc-air battery tech

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, one of India’s leading engineering and science institutes, and Hindustan Zinc, India’s largest integrated zinc producer, have signed an MoU to develop a 1 kWh electrically rechargeable zinc-air battery prototype.

Known for their long-duration storage capabilities, durability and affordability, zinc-air batteries are emerging as a viable alternative to lithium-ion batteries, according to a media release.

Compared to lithium, which is over four times more expensive, zinc offers a more affordable solution with better performance attributes.

“Zinc, a critical metal across numerous industries, is set to play a crucial role in the global energy transition. Our metal offers a sustainable and economically viable alternative to lithium in energy storage technology,” Arun Misra, CEO, Hindustan Zinc Limited, said. “Our partnership with IIT Madras will advance research on zinc-air battery technology, that will redefine the future of energy storage. By exploring new applications of zinc in energy storage, we are committed to contributing to a greener and more sustainable future for the generations to come.”

“Zinc-air batteries offer a promising solution for overcoming the challenges faced by current energy storage technologies. Our partnership with Hindustan Zinc allows us to leverage our expertise in zinc-air battery research and their industry leadership in metals to develop innovative solutions that act as significant energy storage systems for EVs and stationary storage systems,” said Prof Aravind Kumar Chandiran, head of Hyundai Hydrogen Innovation Hub and faculty in the Department of Chemical Engineering at IIT Madras. “The successful development of this prototype will accelerate India’s capabilities in advanced battery technologies and pave the way for further innovations in the field.”

Chandiran’s research team has developed a prototype rechargeable zinc-air battery and holds three Indian patents for innovations in leak resistance, anode recharging and anode replacement design.

“We are glad to partner with Hindustan Zinc Limited to develop next-generation zinc-air batteries with inhouse resources and technologies. Our partnership will strengthen India’s goal on self-reliant energy,” said Prof. Manu Santhanam, Dean, Office of Industrial Consultancy & Sponsored Research, IIT Madras.”

Hindustan Zinc has also signed an MoU with Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) to develop next-generation zinc-ion batteries, and partnered with AEsir Technologies, a US-based company specializing in next-generation nickel-zinc battery technologies.

Hindustan Zinc is majority owned by the Vedanta group, which is owned by UK-based Vedanta Resources. The Indian government owns most of the remaining stake in Hindustan Zinc.