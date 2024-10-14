Jabil opens 516,000 sqft manufacturing site in Croatia

US electronic components maker Jabil has opened its 516,000 square feet (47,938 square metre) manufacturing site in Osijek, Croatia, to support customers in the automotive, transportation, healthcare and other industries.

Thanks to the state-of-the-art facility, customers can enjoy close proximity to the European market through Osijek’s strategic location, with excellent air, road, sea and river port access, the company said on its website.

“With a highly qualified, skilled and motivated workforce, Jabil in Osijek is adept at meeting customer needs and demands and driving forward with innovation,” Jabil said.

The centre in the eastern Croatian region of Slavonia includes a production plant spanning ​​22,296 square metres, 10,684 square metres of storage space, and a technical facility covering ​​2,972 square metres.

The centre includes equipment for surface mount technology for PCB assemblies, automated system-level assembly, functional testing and packaging. Injection molding machines will be added in the future, reports said.

Company executives have emphasized the strategic importance of the new centre.

“Owing to the highly qualified and educated workforce, the proximity to several key markets and state-of-the-art infrastructure, Jabil’s centre in Osijek is fully prepared to meet the needs of our clients,” Victor Manuel Morales, Regional Director for Operations Development, Osijek, Jabil, said in August. “All of us at Jabil are excited about working with local partners, providing high-quality jobs and contributing to the long-term economic development of the region.”

Jabil employs more than 15,000 people in 14 countries across Europe, and the new Osijek centre is its first greenfield investment in Europe in the last 20 years.

The Florida-based company, which counts Apple as its customer, beat fourth-quarter estimates and announced restructuring plans, including headcount reductions, in September.

The company expects to record about USD 150 million to USD 200 million in pre-tax restructuring and other related costs over the fiscal year 2025, according to a Reuters report.

It forecast its net revenue for the fiscal 2025 at USD 27 billion, compared with analysts’ estimate of USD 28.5 billion.

Jabil makes electronic components such as circuit board assemblies and systems, and its customers span the automotive, cloud, commercial drones, trucks and bus sectors.