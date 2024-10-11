UK’s largest battery energy storage facility goes live

The UK’s largest battery energy storage system, Lakeside Energy Park, has gone live.

Clean energy company TagEnergy’s facility is now the largest transmission-connected BESS project in the UK, according to a media release.

The 200MWh plant is TagEnergy’s first transmission-connected BESS. The project is 100% owned and operated by TagEnergy. Tesla, Habitat Energy and RES are project partners.

The 100MW facility in Drax in North Yorkshire, England, can provide power to about 30,000 homes a day across England and Wales, according to a report in bbc.com.

Battery energy storage systems (BESS) store energy from renewables like solar and wind, and release it when the power needs are maximum.

“When the sun is shining and the wind is blowing and we have excess supply, batteries can soak that up and store it,” Mark Selvaratnam, project manager of Lakeside Energy Park, was quoted as saying by the BBC. “Then, at a later time, we can release that back and get round-the-clock renewable energy.”

The facility would have a “significant impact” on the country’s clean energy transition, he said.

The UK has pledged to cut down its greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.

Selvaratnam said the Drax facility would play “a vital role” in helping the government meet its target.

“For a while, Lakeside will be the largest transmission-connected BESS project in the UK, and it is an important project that truly moves the needle for the energy transition,” Franck Woitiez, Chief Executive Officer, TagEnergy said, according to a media release. “We’re proud to have delivered the project efficiently, energised and connected onto National Grid’s transmission network without significant delays or operating issues. That is exactly what is needed to speed the transition.”

TagEnergy acquired full ownership of the facility from RES in December 2021, commenced construction in August 2023 and achieved financial close with a non-recourse debt package in October 2023.

“We’re pleased to be working with our Lakeside project partners Habitat Energy, Tesla and RES to realise the full value of battery storage by connecting more people to more renewable power in our relentless pursuit of net zero,” Woitiez said.