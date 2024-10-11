Exide Industries invests $12 million in lithium-ion plant

Indian storage battery company Exide Industries has announced a fresh ₹1 billion (USD 12 million) infusion in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions Ltd (EESL), to speed up the construction of a greenfield facility in Bengaluru.

The 12-gigawatt lithium-ion cell manufacturing plant in South India will focus on the manufacturing and sale of lithium-ion battery cells, modules and packs, with an eye on India’s growing EV and stationary energy storage markets.

This investment takes Exide’s total investment in EESL to ₹28.52 billion (USD 340 million) and marks the second ₹1 billion investment in recent months.

EESL, which was incorporated in March 2022, reported a turnover of ₹2.39 billion for fiscal 2024, more than doubling its revenue from the previous year’s ₹1.12 billion.

In April, Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation entered into an agreement with Exide Energy to localize EV battery production.

Exide Industries, a major player in the Indian lead-acid battery market, is expanding its focus to include lithium-ion technology.

It posted a net profit of ₹2.8 billion for the June quarter and revenue of ₹43.1 billion.