Vision 2050: Vietnam plans to set up over 20 semiconductor plants

Vietnam’s government has set ambitious short-term and long-term targets for its semiconductor industry, including setting up three semiconductor production facilities and 20 packaging and testing facilities by 2050.

The sector is targeting a revenue of USD 25 billion by 2030, media reports say.

Vietnam has outlined five specific tasks and measures, including developing specialized chips, promoting the development of the electronics industry, developing human resources and attracting talent in the semiconductor field, and attracting investment in the semiconductor sector, according to a report by TrendForce which quotes a recent article published on the Vietnam Government News website.

During Phase 1 (2024-2030), the government aims to build foundational capabilities across the semiconductor value chain, including research, design, manufacturing, packaging and testing, along with attracting FDI, with the goal of establishing at least 100 design companies, one small semiconductor chip manufacturing plant, and 10 packaging and testing facilities.

During Phase 2 (2030-2040), Vietnam’s goal is to establish at least 200 design companies, 2 semiconductor chip manufacturing plants, and 15 packaging and testing facilities.

In Phase 3, the country plans to establish at least 300 design companies, three semiconductor chip manufacturing plants, and 20 packaging and testing facilities, as per the vision statement signed by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chính .

In recent years, Vietnam has attracted investment from semiconductor giants such as Samsung, Intel, ASE, Texas Instruments, NXP, ON Semiconductor, Qualcomm, Renesas Electronics and Infineon.

This week, Taiwan’s MICROIP and Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City University of Foreign Languages and Information Technology signed an MoU to embark on extensive cooperation in Integrated Circuit Design and AI.

A few days ago, CT Semiconductor (a member of CT Group) inaugurated the ATP Semiconductor Chip Technician Training Center in Hanoi.

In April, Pham Minh Chính urged the military-run telecom company Viettel to develop the semiconductor chip industry in a “more efficient and diverse manner.”