MunEDA picks Davan Tech for Korea

German EDA company MunEDA and Korean EDA-Distributor Davan Tech has announced that Davan Tech Corporation will exclusively distribute and support MunEDA tools and solution for the Korean semiconductor and circuit design market.

"The Korean semiconductor and circuit design market has one of the highest growth rates worldwide. The cooperation with Davan Tech enables us to answer the high demand of Korean semiconductor companies for our innovative DFM-DFY solutions," said Andreas Ripp, MunEDA Vice President Sales & Marketing.



