Global PC shipments declined 1.3% in 3Q24

“Even with a full lineup of Windows-based AI PCs for both Arm and x86 in the third quarter of 2024, AI PCs did not boost the demand for PCs since buyers have yet to see their clear benefits or business value” says Mikako Kitagawa, Director Analyst at Gartner, in a press release. “Additionally, the demand for the Windows PC refresh driven by the end of Windows 10 support in 2025 did not fully pick up during the third quarter, partly due to economic challenges in certain regions.

The Director Analyst continues to say that despite the year-over-year decline in the third quarter, the PC market is still on a recovery track.

“At the worldwide level, PC demand will see more uptake toward the end of 2024 and more robust growth in 2025, when the PC refresh will be at its peak.”



There were no changes in the top four vendor rankings compared to the third quarter of 2023. Lenovo, HP, Inc., Apple and Acer experienced year-over-year growth, while Dell and ASUS declined in shipments.

Company 3Q24 Shipments 3Q24 Market Share (%) 3Q23 Shipments 3Q23 Market Share (%) 3Q24-3Q23 Growth (%) Lenovo 16,587 26.3 16,178 25.3 2.5 HP Inc. 13,572 21.5 13,531 21.2 0.3 Dell 9,919 15.7 10,320 16.2 -3.9 Apple 5,652 9.0 5,463 8.6 3.5 ASUS 4,983 7.9 5,136 8.0 -3.0 Acer 4,583 7.3 4,388 6.9 4.4 Others 7,703 12.2 8,833 13.8 -12.8 Total 62,997 100.0 63,848 100.0 -1.3 Notes: Data includes desktop and laptop PCs that are equipped with Windows, macOS and Chrome OS. All data is estimated based on a preliminary study. Final estimates will be subject to change. The statistics are based on shipments selling into channels. Numbers may not add up to totals shown due to rounding.

Source: Gartner (October 2024) Preliminary Worldwide PC Vendor Unit Shipment Estimates for 3Q24 (Thousands of Units)

Regional Overview

The US PC market grew 5.6% in the third quarter of 2024, with over 17 million PCs shipped, driven by continued stable macroeconomic conditions. The EMEA PC market experienced its first quarter of decline after three consecutive quarters of growth, decreasing 1.5%.

The Asia/Pacific market declined 8.5% year-over-year, mainly due to continued weak market demand in China. The PC market in China declined 10% year-over-year primarily due to weakened demand for desktop PCs from government and state-owned enterprises. Japan recorded its first double-digit year-over-year PC shipments growth in three years.