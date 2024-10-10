Cyient DLM expands footprint with acquisition of US EMS provider

The move plays a major role in Cyient DLM's growth plan, expanding its presence in the North American market and strengthening its capabilities across key sectors.

Altek Electronics, with its footprint in the Medical & Healthcare and Industrial sectors, strengthens Cyient DLM’s capability in these sectors and adds a diverse customer base to the company. Additionally, Altek Electronics, with its ITAR certification, positions Cyient DLM well to address the growing US Defense market.

Through this acquisition, Cyient DLM will also expand its manufacturing capacity adding 80,000 square feet of manufacturing space.

"This acquisition is more than just an expansion, it is an important milestone for Cyient DLM. With the addition of Altek Electronics' expertise, we are enhancing our manufacturing capability & capacity, and strengthening our competitive position in the North American market. This allows us to continue offering world-class services that meet the evolving needs of our customers," says Anthony Montalbano, CEO of Cyient DLM, in a press release.