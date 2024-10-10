Foxconn to build world’s largest Nvidia superchip facility

Nvidia’s GB200 is a key component in Nvidia’s new Blackwell computing platform.

"We're building the largest GB200 production facility on the planet," said Benjamin Ting, Foxconn senior vice president for the cloud enterprise solutions business group, during the company's annual Hon Hai Tech Day.

A Mexican government source informed Reuters that the plant would be built in Mexico, more specifically in the city of Guadalajara. Foxconn Chairman Young Liu confirmed to reporters that the plant is being built in Mexico, describing its capacity as "very, very enormous," but provided no further details.

Foxconn already has a significant manufacturing presence in Mexico, with over USD 500 million invested in Chihuahua to date.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available