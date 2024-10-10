Weak European market lowers NCAB's Q3 sales and earnings

The EBITA result is estimated to amount to between SEK 110 and 120 million (EUR 9.6 –10.5 million), which is approximately 20% lower than the corresponding result for the previous year and implies an EBITA margin of around 13%.

"During the third quarter, we have seen that the European economy has softened further and that a recovery in the market has been postponed. The German economy, which is the largest in Europe, has continued to weaken in recent months and we are also seeing spillover effects to other parts of Europe. Among industrial sectors we can note that the expansion of EV chargers has stalled, as well as other industries directly or indirectly linked to the automotive industry," says Peter Kruk, President and CEO of NCAB Group in a press release.

The CEO continues to say that this means that NCAB will see a negative impact on its net sales in Q3 and Q4 – as well as on the EBITA result.