EKR Elektrokontakt sees higher sales

EKR Elektrokontakt Romania, which is a branch of the German group Nexans Autoelectric GmbH, has exceeded the financial indicators growth target set at the beginning of the year.

The company is seeing a 40% increase in turnover against last year over the first nine months, to 7 million euros, locla media reports.



Octavian Barnutiu, financial manager at EKR Elektrokontakt Romania told ZF "Investments in developing our production capacities have helped us grow constantly every year."

