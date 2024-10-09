Another blow to the European PCB Industry

The company has faced ongoing challenges in exporting its products since mid-2023. According to local news agency Novosti Pridnestrovya, the issue emerged in the summer of 2023 when Moldavizolit’s products were classified as dual-use products – items that can be used in both civilian and military applications. This classification raised security concerns, complicating the company’s ability to secure export authorisation.

A report by Point.md highlights that only a single export license has been granted since July 25, and that was for industrial waste shipped to India. No further permits have been issued, neither for exports to Kazakhstan nor to Turkey. The government's argument is consistent: Moldavizolit's produces dual-use products – which could endanger Moldova's security.

The company described the situation as "catastrophic," given that its factory relies entirely on exports. As a result of the export halt, 530 workers have been placed on forced leave.

Dieter Weiss, owner of market research firm Data4PCB, which analyses the European PCB industry, criticised the Moldovan government’s actions.