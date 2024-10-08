Physik Instrumente expands with the goal of tripling capacity

The company has invested approximately EUR 20 million to expand the development and production center and also strengthen the economic development of the region with new jobs.



The expansion is not small either, PI Group has significantly expanded its location in Eschbach with an additional 6,500 square metres of space. As a manufacturer of mechanical systems, drive technology, and control solutions for high-precision motion and positioning tasks, the copany serves customers in global growth sectors such as the semiconductor industry, photonics, and laser materials processing.

“PI has been on a steady growth path for years. With the new building, we are meeting our customers' increasing demands for modern, future-proof development and production facilities,” says Markus Spanner, CEO of the PI Group in a press release.

With the additional space, the company plans to triple the site's capacity. In addition to the new building in Eschbach, PI's investment strategy also includes investments in other sites in Germany, the USA, China, and Japan.