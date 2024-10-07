RWE breaks ground on 450 MW BESS projects in Texas

Germany’s RWE broke ground on three battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Texas, bringing the energy company’s total battery storage projects under construction in the United States to 931 MW across California, Texas and Arizona.

Onsite construction is now underway at RWE’s Crowned Heron 1 and Crowned Heron 2 (Crowned Heron) and Cartwheel 1 (Cartwheel) BESS projects in Texas. The three assets will have a total power capacity of 450 MW and storage capacity of 900 MWh, contributing toward the company’s global growth target for battery storage of 6 GW by 2030, according to a media release.

Once operational, RWE’s Crowned Heron 1 and 2 and Cartwheel BESS will provide critical energy storage capacity to support the stability and resilience of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) grid, especially as the state continues to deal with record-breaking peak power demand during extreme heat events.

“These battery storage projects mark a significant step in our ongoing commitment to enhancing the energy infrastructure in Texas, while growing our energy storage portfolio,” Hanson Wood, Head of Development, Utility-Scale Renewables for RWE Clean Energy, said. “ When completed and operating, our Crowned Heron 1 and 2 and Cartwheel battery projects will serve as reliable energy storage solutions to enhance grid stability and support the state’s rapidly growing renewables sector.”

Crowned Heron 1 and Crowned Heron 2 are both 150 MW (300 MWh) BESS projects located in Fort Bend County, Texas. Construction of Crowned Heron 1 is expected to be completed in the summer of 2025, with Crowned Heron 2 commissioning planned for fall of 2025, the media release said.

Cartwheel is a 150 MW (300 MWh) BESS project located in Sulphur Springs, Texas, where RWE also operates Bright Arrow, a 300 MW solar and 100 MW (200 MWh) project announced earlier this year.

Construction of the Cartwheel project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2025.

RWE develops, builds and operates battery storage systems in the United States, Europe and Australia. Currently, the company operates battery storage systems with an overall capacity of 0.7 GW and approximately 1.4 GW of battery storage projects under construction worldwide. As a part of its Growing Green strategy, RWE plans to expand its battery storage capacity to 6 GW worldwide by 2030.