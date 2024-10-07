Sepion secures $17.5 million for battery separator unit

US battery technology company Sepion Technologies is planning to build a lithium-ion battery separator manufacturing facility in West Sacramento’s Capitol Innovation District, backed by a USD 17.5 million grant from the nonprofit CALSTART and the California Energy Commission.

The facility will address key supply chain gaps and boost the domestic battery workforce, the company said.

Battery separators face a domestic supply shortfall in the United States. A recent McKinsey & Company report projects a 54% deficit in domestic battery separator supply by 2030.

Sepion’s new facility aims to help bridge this gap, initially producing 50 tons of its proprietary polymer and 50 million square meters of coated separator annually — enough to power 50,000 electric vehicles, according to a media release.

The company plans to scale production over subsequent years.

Sepion said its separator coatings bolstered savings by improving the durability of low-cost, manganese-rich cathodes. These coatings reduce the migration of transition metals from the cathode to the graphite anode, enhancing performance. Also, the coatings are thinner and lighter than standard options, offering weight and space savings that translate into longer EV range, it said.