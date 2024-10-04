Nio, Monolith tie-up will boost real-time AI EV battery testing

EV maker Nio is partnering with UK AI software startup Monolith to test and enhance EV battery packs in real time using the Chinese company’s battery swapping service in Europe.

“Monolith’s deep-learning algorithms allow for automatic detection of battery issues, such as spontaneous discharge and thermal runaway, making it easier to analyze complex real-world data quickly,” said Richard Ahlfeld, CEO and Founder of Monolith. “This capability not only saves time and resources but also enhances battery safety.”

Testing is due to start in five markets in Europe. Ahlfeld told Reuters the company is working through regulatory requirements to do the same in China.

Monolith already partners with around 10 of the world’s top 20 automakers to test EV batteries using machine learning algorithms.

A European automaker needs at least five years to develop a new car. Chinese EV makers do it in two.

“They’re obviously way behind China so they need to learn really, really quickly,” Ahlfeld told the news agency.

Nio runs a battery swapping service that allows car owners to swap out EV batteries in minutes rather than charging them.

Monolith has so far raised around USD 22 million from investors.