Samsung starts mass producing SSD for AI PCs

Samsung Electronics has begun mass production of its new solid-state drive (SSD), optimal for use in powerful AI personal computers.

The PM9E1 SSD, which boasts the industry’s highest performance and largest capacity, is built on its in-house 5-nanometer-based controller and eighth-generation V-NAND technology, the company said.

The PM9E1 will provide powerful performance and enhanced power efficiency, making it an optimal solution for on-device AI PCs, according to a media release.

“Our PM9E1 integrated with a 5nm controller delivers industry-leading power efficiency and utmost performance validated by our key partners,” said YongCheol Bae, Executive Vice President of Memory Product Planning at Samsung Electronics. “In the rapidly growing on-device AI era, Samsung’s PM9E1 will offer a robust foundation for global customers to effectively plan their AI portfolios.”

The new product improves power efficiency by over 50% for longer battery life, which is ideal for on-device AI applications.

Its sequential read and write speeds are more than double compared to the previous-generation product, leading to faster data transfers, the company said.

The new SSD offers multiple storage options, including a 4-terabyte capacity for PC users requiring high-capacity storage for large files.

Starting with the PM9E1, Samsung plans to expand its advanced SSD offerings to global PC makers and expects to launch consumer products based on the product in the future to solidify its market leadership.