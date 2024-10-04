$100 million boost for AI-powered chipmaking in US

The US government will award USD 100 million to boost the use of AI in developing new sustainable semiconductor materials.

The US Commerce Department, which oversees USD 52.7 billion in US chips manufacturing and research grants, announced it would award USD 100 million to help universities, national laboratories and the private sector develop AI-powered autonomous experimentation for sustainable semiconductor manufacturing, according to a report by Reuters.

The goal is to reduce the time needed to develop less resource-intensive semiconductor materials.

The US Department of Defense also announced this week that it is awarding USD 30 million to TTM Technologies in Santa Ana, California, to expand domestic PCB and substrate production.

This award will enable TTM to acquire and install advanced manufacturing equipment and develop prototype designs for PCBs.

The project will begin at TTM's Centers of Excellence across the country, culminating in integration into its new facility in Syracuse, New York. This strategic initiative is designed to strengthen TTM's capabilities and ensure the timely delivery of advanced technology to support key defense programs.

Last month, NC State University received USD 19 million in new funding from the US government to boost semiconductor electronics research.