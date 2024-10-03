Northrop Grumman and Terma team up on advanced technologies

Northrop Grumman has previously worked alongside Danish industry, serving as a principal partner with Terma on the F-35 program with its development, production, modernization, and sustainment across the globe.

As part of the MOU, the companies commit to engage frequently for further collaboration opportunities. The agreement also includes plans to help educate Danish small-to-medium enterprises seeking to join the global supply chains of US defense primes.

“Our agreement with Terma will help strengthen the defense industrial base in Denmark leading to expanded access to advanced technologies and differentiated capabilities for U.S. and allied forces,” says Steve O’Bryan, corporate vice president and global business development officer, Northrop Grumman in a press release.

The F-35 Lightning II is one of several key programs both companies support with experience in enabling the delivery of aircraft performance, availability and affordability. Northrop Grumman performs a significant share of the work required to develop and produce the F-35. Northrop Grumman produces the aircraft's center fuselage, AN/APG-81 AESA radar, communications subsystems and provides sustainment support for the EODAS. As a supplier in the F-35 program, Terma offers more than 80 mission-critical components for the aircraft.