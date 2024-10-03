Variosystems names new CFO

The company, based in Steinach, Switzerland, is on a growth trajectory and expanding in all regions, with an aim of doubling its revenues by 2026. Variosystems is drawing on international management expertise to achieve this.

Since the start of the year, Stefan Hasenfratz (Head of Variosystems Asia) and Anthony Pugliese (Head of Variosystems North America) have reinforced the Executive Leadership Team consisting of CEO Stephan Sonderegger, COO Stefan Walther, CHRO Christine Peter, CIO André Bättig, and cofounder Norbert Bachstein. With the appointment of CFO Markus Nikles as of October 1, 2024, the team is now complete. The finance expert succeeds Raymund Scheffrahn, who left the company at his own request at the end of July.

“We want to be the most trusted and sustainable electronics service partner, including on a global scale. With the reinforcement provided by Markus Nikles, we are working toward this objective. He contributes long-standing international experience in financial management at major industrial enterprises and has spent many years in positions in the United States and China. These markets are strategically important for our growth,” says Stephan Sonderegger, CEO of Variosystems, in a press release.

Markus Nikles was most recently CFO at Meyer Burger Technology AG and, before that, spent 22 years in leadership positions for the Bühler Group, including ten years in the United States and three in China.