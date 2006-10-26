BASF opens an application center in India

BASF has opened a new application center in Mangalore for the development of automotive OEM coatings and to provide customer support to the Indian automotive market segment.



The new application center which was inaugurated by Dr. Andreas Kreimeyer, member of the Board of Executive Directors of BASF Aktiengesellschaft, offer testing facilities such as conveyorized, advanced electrostatic bell applicators.



"BASF Coatings is well positioned in both Asia-Pacific and in India and has ambitious goals for all of its three coatings business units: Automotive OEM Coatings, Automotive Refinish and Coil Coatings. Our investment underscores our commitment to our customers in this important market," said Dr. Andreas Kreimeyer.





