DoD awards $30 million to boost TTM's production

This award – facilitated through the Defense Production Act Purchases (DPAP) office – will enable TTM to acquire and install advanced manufacturing equipment and develop prototype designs for PCBs.

The project will begin at TTM's Centers of Excellence across the United States, ultimately culminating in integration into its new facility in Syracuse, New York. This strategic initiative is designed to strengthen TTM's capabilities and ensure the timely delivery of advanced technology to support key defense programs.

"The DoD requires state-of-the-art advanced printed circuit board manufacturing capability to support defense programs," said Dr. Laura Taylor-Kale, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Policy, in a press release. "This project provides domestic manufacturing capabilities to meet demand for current and future U.S. systems."

The $30 million investment will help TTM in building a new 200,000+ square foot facility – thus significantly increasing domestic production of high density PCBs and bolstering supply chain resilience in the US.