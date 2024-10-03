GEN3 partners with Zestron

This collaboration aims to elevate the standards of reliability and support for UK electronics manufacturing. GEN3 will offer a range of Zestron’s products & analytical services alongside the company’s own test services to UK manufacturers, encompassing a full test and reliability service.

By combining Zestron's reliability, surface products and services with GEN3's understanding of UK electronics manufacturing, both companies aim to create a synergistic approach to addressing reliability challenges.

Zestron's focus on reliability is described as complementary to GEN3's Objective Evidence approach, which helps validate the reliability and robustness of electronic assemblies.