NKT expands Danish cable production
NKT has broken ground for the expansion of its cable factory in Asnaes. To support the electrification of Europe, the green transition and the increasing demand for power cable solutions for critical infrastructure, NKT is investing in additional production capacity in Denmark.
The expansion of the factory involves the expansion of the production facilities and NKT will hire approximately 100 new employees.
NKT has been producing cables in Denmark since 1891, and now the company is expanding its involvement at the factory in Asnaes – driven by the green transition and the continued electrification of Denmark and the rest of Europe.
To meet the increasing demand and strengthen its strong market position, NKT is investing further in the medium-voltage cable business, including a significant expansion of the factory in Asnaes. The expansion of the factory involves the expansion of the production facilities, including a new factory hall and new test facilities. The expansion of the factory is expected to be completed in 2026.
"A robust and expanded electricity grid is essential for the utilization of the increased integration of renewable energy and the continued electrification of society. With our expertise, experience and technology, we are in a good position to continue to be a leading partner when it comes to the safe expansion and renewal of the electricity grid. Our expansion of the factory in Asnaes underlines our ambitions and strengthens our ability to serve our customers in the best possible way," says Claes Westerlind, CEO of NKT in a press release.