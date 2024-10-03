NKT expands Danish cable production

The expansion of the factory involves the expansion of the production facilities and NKT will hire approximately 100 new employees.

NKT has been producing cables in Denmark since 1891, and now the company is expanding its involvement at the factory in Asnaes – driven by the green transition and the continued electrification of Denmark and the rest of Europe.

To meet the increasing demand and strengthen its strong market position, NKT is investing further in the medium-voltage cable business, including a significant expansion of the factory in Asnaes. The expansion of the factory involves the expansion of the production facilities, including a new factory hall and new test facilities. The expansion of the factory is expected to be completed in 2026.