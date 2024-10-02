Yamaha completes expansion at Hamamatsu robotics office

The renovation and expansion work began in January 2023 and has resulted in a 1.6 times increase in the total floor area of the office buildings and a 1.8 times expansion of the production area. As a result, the production capacity for surface mounters will be doubled.

The expansion and renovation of the base is part of the company's strategic investment to grow its business. Yamaha says that it will further enhance its customer-oriented systems for technology, sales, and services, and work towards reinforcing profitability by expanding the scale and business area in a growing market.