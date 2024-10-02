Absolute EMS expands capabilities to support the AI industry

As AI continues to transform various sectors, Absolute EMS is looking to position itself to meet the increasing demand for high-reliability manufacturing by offering specialised PCB assembly capabilities, including large BGA assembly (up to 5,300 ball), fine pitch BGA assembly (down to 0.25mm pitch) and very small capacitor & resistor placement capabilities (down to 008004 passives).

“AI technology demands precision and reliability, and our Silicon Valley-based facility is fully equipped to deliver that,” said Doug Dow, COO at Absolute EMS, in a press release. “With our Class 3 IPC-A-610 and J-STD-001 certifications, alongside UL registration, we ensure that AI PCB assemblies meet the highest standards, particularly for medical manufacturing, military manufacturing and other high-reliability applications.”

The company specialises in fully automated, touchless contract manufacturing, which includes advanced nitrogen reflow systems to optimise soldering processes for components, like large 4,096+ ball BGAs to as small as Imperial code 008004—some of the smallest in the world—ensuring optimal reliability for complex AI systems.