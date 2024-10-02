Absolute EMS expands capabilities to support the AI industry
US EMS provider, Absolute EMS, says that it is enhancing its printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) capabilities tailored to the artificial intelligence (AI) industry.
As AI continues to transform various sectors, Absolute EMS is looking to position itself to meet the increasing demand for high-reliability manufacturing by offering specialised PCB assembly capabilities, including large BGA assembly (up to 5,300 ball), fine pitch BGA assembly (down to 0.25mm pitch) and very small capacitor & resistor placement capabilities (down to 008004 passives).
“AI technology demands precision and reliability, and our Silicon Valley-based facility is fully equipped to deliver that,” said Doug Dow, COO at Absolute EMS, in a press release. “With our Class 3 IPC-A-610 and J-STD-001 certifications, alongside UL registration, we ensure that AI PCB assemblies meet the highest standards, particularly for medical manufacturing, military manufacturing and other high-reliability applications.”
The company specialises in fully automated, touchless contract manufacturing, which includes advanced nitrogen reflow systems to optimise soldering processes for components, like large 4,096+ ball BGAs to as small as Imperial code 008004—some of the smallest in the world—ensuring optimal reliability for complex AI systems.