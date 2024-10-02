Trilux opens new factory in Poland

The German professional lighting company has invested approximately EUR 32 million in the new facility to expand its production capacity and strengthen its customer proximity and market presence in Eastern Europe.

With the new site in Świdnik/Lublin, Trilux is increasing its capacity to develop and produce energy-efficient, sustainable LED lighting solutions to better meet the growing demand. The new facility spans 23,000 square metres and offers a production capacity of up to one million luminaires per year.

“The new site highlights the strategic importance of Eastern Europe for TRILUX and demonstrates our long-standing commitment to the region. The expansion in Świdnik/Lublin is a central pillar of our global growth strategy and a perfect complement to our production sites in Germany and Spain,” says Hubertus Volmert, CEO of Trilux in a press release. “With this third plant in Europe, we can respond even faster and more flexibly to local needs and customer demands. Additionally, we are shortening delivery routes and times while strengthening our independence from external factors. These conditions are ideal for further growth.“

In addition to production, the site features over 3,000 square metres of modern office space. About 70 employees will initially work in production, administration and product development. However, the company has plans to increase the workforce to 250 in the coming months, particularly in production, assembly and logistics.