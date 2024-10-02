Production has started at Impact's GigafactoryX site

The new line will allow the company to increase its generating capacity from 0.6 to 1.2 GWh in 2024, and ultimately to up to 4 GWh. With its launch, Impact has completed the investment in its new headquarters, GigafactoryX, which, in addition to production, houses the company’s functions such as R&D, test laboratory and warehouse.

"At Impact, we have spent years perfecting our battery systems for heavy transport, which stand out in the market for their unparalleled energy density and high level of safety. These are complemented by our proprietary BMS, which ensures maximum integration and optimisation of the entire system’s performance, and protects it from the latest threats," says Ireneusz Kazimierski, CEO of Impact Clean Power Technology, in a press release.

The CEO continues to say that with the new production line and increased capacity, the company will be able to deliver its advanced solutions to more customers, which in turn will allow the company to execute on its ambitious growth plans.

The new highly automated production line will significantly increase Impact's production capacity, from 2,500 to at least 16,000 lithium-ion batteries per year. This means that a complete battery system dedicated to heavy transport will be made every 11 minutes.

The line structure consists of 22 stands and covers an area of 1,375 square metres. It uses the TS7 conveyor system from Bosch Rexroth, which can handle batteries with dimensions of 1.8 m x 0.5 m x 0.5 m and a maximum weight of up to 1 tonne (the average weight of a single battery is around 300 kg.). The flex-type line makes it possible to produce different battery sizes simultaneously and it is scalable. Importantly, the new line meets the requirements for IATF 16949:2016 certification.

The production line was designed and manufactured for Impact by teamtechnik.