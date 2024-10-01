Lütze Group acquired by Amphenol

The automation specialist Friedrich Lütze GmbH, the railway technology company Lütze Transportation GmbH and all other companies of the international Lütze Group in Europe and China will be taken over by the US Amphenol Corporation on October 1st, 2024, a press release reads.

The US members of the Lütze Group, Lutze Inc. and Data Guide Cable Corporation, were already acquired back in July 2024.

Friedrich Lütze founded the company in 1958, and the generational change took place in 2006 with Udo Lütze at the top.

“With the recent inclusion in the Amphenol Group corporate family, a third change is taking place with the aim of further growth in the areas mentioned and beyond.”, says Udo Lütze, CEO of the Luetze International Group in the press release.

Lütze production sites including the company headquarters in Weinstadt will remain unchanged.

Martin Teufel, CEO of Friedrich Lütze GmbH will retire by the first quarter of 2025. Dimitrios Koutrouvis, currently CEO of Lütze Transportation GmbH will take over additionally the responsibility for Friedrich Lütze GmbH within the transition period and under the supervision of Martin Teufel.