Schott creates 400 new jobs with new facility

The Kulim facility is expected to create approximately 400 skilled engineering and production jobs. The new site is set to significantly enhance Schott's capacity to supply high-quality optical components to international high-tech industries, including Augmented Reality (AR) while complementing the existing facility in Penang, Malaysia, where the company has been producing specialty glass for consumer electronics, semiconductors, diagnostics, and other sectors for 50 years.

“This is a great achievement for Schott,” says Dr. Andrea Frenzel, Schott Board Member, in a press release. “Half a century ago, Schott established our first production site in Asia right here in Penang. Today, we are very thrilled to continue this journey by expanding and strengthening our presence in Malaysia.”

Schott's Advanced Optics business unit provides high-precision optical components as part of its global manufacturing network, which works with centres of excellence in Germany, North America, Switzerland, and China.

The company’s first Asian production site, established in 1974, has evolved into an advanced facility employing over 1,300 engineers and production workers, producing optical components and specialty materials for various high-tech applications.