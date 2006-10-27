B&O and Audi deal larger than expected

When the Danish exclusive Hi-Fi equipment provider Bang & Olufsen signed with Audio in 2003 they didn't expect the deal to reach this proportion.

Bang & Olufsen is today gearing Audi's high-end models with its luxurous audio systems. Six out of ten new Audi S8, A8 and R8 models are equipped with the Bang & Olyfsen audio system



This year Bang & Olufsen expects the turnover in the business B&O Automotive to reach 60-70 million DK(6-7 MEUR) and the expectations are high for coming quarters.



"It is an area of growth. The ambition is a turnover of a triple-digit amount of millions and we will have a counting balance within one or twoo years", B&O Automotive's manager, Jens Peter Zinck commented.



"The goal is to establish cooperations with three or five more high-end automotive companies. Bang & Olufsens luxurous car audio system is certainly not for free. It will cost you about 14,500 euro to instal this in your car. So far 14 Audi A8 owners in Denmark has purchased one of these audio systems".