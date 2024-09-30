Japan’s SBI, PSMC end partnership to build chip factory

Japanese financial group SBI Holdings has announced the dissolution of its partnership with Taiwan’s PSMC for the construction of a chip factory in Japan’s Miyagi Prefecture.

Maintaining the tie-up had became difficult for the Taiwanese foundry, SBI indicated, according to a report in the Japan Times.

But SBI emphasized that it would go ahead with the semiconductor plant project by finding new partners.

Meawhile, the Taiwan chipmaker has claimed that the termination of the fab is not related to its financial status, according to a report by CNA.

PSMC said that its collaboration with SBI follows the Fab IP model, in which the former provides consulting for the factory establishment, personnel training and tech transfer, charging service fees and royalties to its Japanese partner, TrendForce reports, quoting CNA . Therefore, PSMC has no plans to invest in or lead the operations of the new factory.

In 2023, SBI, PSMC and the Miyagi Prefectural Government came up with a basic agreement to build a plant in Ohira village using central government subsidies with the aim of launching production of semiconductors mainly for automobiles in 2027, the Japan Times report said.

“We are sorry for the breakup with PSMC, but we want to launch a semiconductor business in Miyagi that is bigger than initially planned,” SBI said.

PSMC has recently signed a definitive agreement with Tata Electronics to collaborate on building India’s first 12-inch wafer fab in Gujarat. The Taiwanese chipmaker will transfer sophisticated process technologies and train local employees as part of the partnership.