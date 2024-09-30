British recycling firm Altilium and Tata Motors' Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will build and test battery cells made using recycled materials from old Jaguar i-Pace EVs to demonstrate recycled battery production is possible at scale.

This project aims to decarbonize battery production by reducing the need for newly mined materials.

Part-funded by JLR, Altilium and the UK state-backed Advanced Propulsion Centre, the pilot project will take cathode active materials from used i-Pace batteries and make new cells for testing in new JLR EVs, according to a report by Reuters.

From 2031, new EV batteries sold into the EU must include a minimum of 6% recycled lithium, 6% recycled nickel and 16% recycled cobalt. By 2036 these targets increase to 12%, 15% and 26%, respectively.

“By recovering critical materials including lithium, cobalt and nickel, Altilium’s process reduces the need for newly mined materials, resulting in a 60 percent reduction in carbon emissions,” Altilium said.