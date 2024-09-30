Jaguar Land Rover, Altilium to test batteries made with recycled materials
British recycling firm Altilium and Tata Motors' Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will build and test battery cells made using recycled materials from old Jaguar i-Pace EVs to demonstrate recycled battery production is possible at scale.
This project aims to decarbonize battery production by reducing the need for newly mined materials.
Part-funded by JLR, Altilium and the UK state-backed Advanced Propulsion Centre, the pilot project will take cathode active materials from used i-Pace batteries and make new cells for testing in new JLR EVs, according to a report by Reuters.
From 2031, new EV batteries sold into the EU must include a minimum of 6% recycled lithium, 6% recycled nickel and 16% recycled cobalt. By 2036 these targets increase to 12%, 15% and 26%, respectively.
“By recovering critical materials including lithium, cobalt and nickel, Altilium’s process reduces the need for newly mined materials, resulting in a 60 percent reduction in carbon emissions,” Altilium said.
“We are proud to lead this pioneering project with JLR that brings us one step closer to a circular economy for battery materials in the UK,” said Christian Marston, chief operating officer of Altilium. “By demonstrating that EV battery cells made from recovered materials can meet the rigorous standards of the automotive industry, we’re not only reducing the environmental impact of battery production but also supporting the U.K.’s efforts to build a more sustainable and resilient EV supply chain."