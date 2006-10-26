Polymerkompositer to establish<br>full scale process chemistry plant

The Swedish PCB surface finish developer and supplier, Polymerkompositer, will during the next year in augurate its new plant in Norrtälje, 70 km north of Stockholm.

polymerkompositer's R&D facility in Mölndal will according to the company's CEO Jens Andersson be to small in capacity if any of the company's customers decides to order larger quantities of the company's processes.



"Today we have a number of large companies in pipeline which anytime could decide to go for our proesses and if they do we wouldn't be able to meet the demand without increasing our manufacturing capacity", Polymerkompositer's CEO Jens Andersson told evertiq.



Initially the fab will employ about twoo or three people but these are very likely to get company by additional staff in the near future. Polymerkompositer is also looking at possibilities to add some staff to its sales organization in the near future.



Sweden's largest PCB maker Elektrotryck made tests with Polymerkompositer's process ESM100 and these tests provided very good results with positive feedback from Elektrotryck's customers. The testings of this process were down during Elektrotryck's insolvency issue but one other high-tech PCB maker in Sweden, Teltex, has been running tests with Polymerkompositer's ASIG, which is a strong challenger to ENIG. Also Teltex's testings provided good results and Teltex is now pretty much only waiting for any customer to place some larger orders of the process to set up their own ASIG surface finich line at its factory in Stockholm. Teltex is today able to offer the ASIG process to its customers through its cooperation with Polymerkompositer.