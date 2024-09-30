Mitsubishi Electric begins supplying chips made from 12-inch wafers

Japan’s Mitsubishi Electric has announced that its Power Device Works’ Fukuyama Factory has begun large-scale supply of power semiconductor chips made from 12-inch silicon (Si) wafers for the assembly of semiconductor modules.

The advanced Si power-semiconductor modules will initially be used in consumer products. Going forward, Mitsubishi Electric expects to contribute to green transformation by providing a stable and timely supply of semiconductor chips to meet the growing demand for energy-saving power-electronics devices in various applications, according to a media release.

The Fukuyama factory processes wafers for the production of Si power-semiconductors. The factory is playing a key role in Mitsubishi Electric’s medium-term plan to double its wafer processing capacity for Si power-semiconductors by fiscal 2026 compared to five years earlier, the company said.

By supplying large quantities of 12-inch Si wafers for power semiconductor chips, the company will ensure stable production of advanced Si power-semiconductor modules for energy-saving power-electronics equipment, it said.

Power semiconductors contribute to decarbonization thanks to their efficient control of electrical power. In particular, Si power-semiconductors are critical to many sectors of the power semiconductor market, including electric vehicles, consumer appliances, industrial equipment, renewable energy and railway traction systems. Demand for these semiconductors is growing and is expected to continue increasing.

Mitsubishi Electric, a maker of electrical and electronic equipment, recorded a revenue of 5,258 billion yen (USD 34.8 billion) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.