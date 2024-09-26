GPV moves SMT line from Estonia to Mexico
In September 2024, EMS provider GPV installed an additional SMT line at its electronics factory in Guadalajara, Mexico, after transferring the SMT line from the company's electronics factory in Elva, Estonia.
Due to an increased capacity demand in Mexico, the EMS provider decided to ship the SMT line from Estonia in August 2024 after being unplugged from production.
“The decision to move the SMT line from Estonia to Mexico is based on thorough analysis of available lines across our Operating Business Units as well as current and upcoming need for capacity. By leveraging our facilities across different regions, we ensure that we respond efficiently to the demand and requirements from our customers,” says Martin Kjærbo, COO at GPV in an update on the company's LinkedIn page.
Much of the market demand in America continues to shift to Mexico. As a result, GPV is working to double its manufacturing space there in 2024, with the final layout set to be finished in the first half of 2025, as previously reported by Evertiq.
“We have now finished the installation of the additional SMT line thanks to efficient teamwork across the entire factory. The line has gone through a calibration process for all the machines, and we have initiated the first production trials in order to be qualified,” says Guillermo Loya Martin Del Campo, MD at GPV Electronics MX in Mexico.