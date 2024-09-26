Nokia Bell Labs enters R&D collaboration with e&

The goal is to develop responsible AI solutions for sustainable enterprise and industrial automation applications and accelerate innovation concepts toward real world deployments.

The companies will also explore collaboration opportunities with industry, universities and research centers. Both organisations aim to develop innovative solutions in the areas of AI and information and communication technologies that fit into an overall vision of industrial automation and digitalisation. Network connectivity, AI and advanced computing are foundational in solving the difficult industrial challenges of productivity, efficiency, safety, health and sustainability faced by many industrial sectors today.