Nokia Bell Labs enters R&D collaboration with e&
Nokia’s research arm, Nokia Bell Labs, and global technology group e&, have signed a year-long, non-binding memorandum of understanding regarding R&D collaboration to create AI-based use cases for strategic industrial sectors.
The goal is to develop responsible AI solutions for sustainable enterprise and industrial automation applications and accelerate innovation concepts toward real world deployments.
The companies will also explore collaboration opportunities with industry, universities and research centers. Both organisations aim to develop innovative solutions in the areas of AI and information and communication technologies that fit into an overall vision of industrial automation and digitalisation. Network connectivity, AI and advanced computing are foundational in solving the difficult industrial challenges of productivity, efficiency, safety, health and sustainability faced by many industrial sectors today.
“This engagement between Nokia Bell Labs and e& reflects our commitment to innovating with our customers and partners. By jointly developing applications and use cases that leverage our expertise in responsible AI, software and data systems, we will accelerate the digital transformation that provides new technologies for a safer, more productive and more sustainable future. We look forward to co-creating ground-breaking solutions that can unlock new business opportunities for industrial operations in the Middle East and beyond,” says Thierry E. Klein, President of Bell Labs Solutions Research at Nokia, in a press release.